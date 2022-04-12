Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia dispatches minister to Solomon Islands over China pact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia dispatches minister to Solomon Islands over China pact

Australia dispatches minister to Solomon Islands over China pact

Chinese police officers train members of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (Photo: RSIPF/AFP/File/Handout)

12 Apr 2022 04:16PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 04:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australia's Minister for the Pacific was dispatched to the Solomon Islands on Tuesday (Apr 12) over a controversial security pact Western allies fear will enable a Chinese military foothold in the South Pacific.

Minister Zed Seselja will travel to Honiara, his office confirmed, despite his political party in Australia being in the grips of a close-fought federal election campaign.

"My discussions will include the proposed Solomon Islands-China security agreement," Seselja said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told AFP the Pacific nation's leader would "love to meet" with the Australian minister in Honiara.

A draft version of the security pact sent shockwaves across the region when it was leaked last month - particularly measures that would allow Chinese security and naval deployments to the Solomon Islands.

The United States and Australia have long been concerned about the potential for China to build a naval base in the South Pacific, allowing its navy to project power far beyond its borders.

Prime Minister Sogavare has said his government has "no intention whatsoever ... to ask China to build a military base in the Solomon Islands".

Late last month, officials from China and the Solomon Islands agreed on elements of the final security agreement, but the document has not been made public.

The leaked draft would allow for armed Chinese police to be deployed at the Solomon Islands' request to maintain "social order".

Without the written consent of the other party, neither would be allowed to disclose the missions publicly.

Seselja's visit follows talks last week in Honiara between Australian intelligence chiefs and Solomon Islands officials over the security pact.

Related:

Source: AFP/vc

Related Topics

Solomon Islands

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us