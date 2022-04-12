As Australia election campaign heats up, PM Morrison touts jobs credentials after rival's gaffe

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday (Apr 12) put jobs at the forefront of his federal election campaign, promising to create 1.3 million more over the next five years the day after his main rival was stumped by questions about the jobless rate.

In an election set to focus on wage growth and cost-of-living pressures, opposition leader Anthony Albanese on Monday failed to answer reporters' questions about unemployment numbers and interest rates as the campaign for the May 21 election kicked off.

"We've got a massive economic opportunity coming out of this (COVID-19) pandemic. You can't risk it with a Labor Party and a Labor leader that can't manage money and has no economic plan," Morrison told reporters from the marginal Labor-held seat of Parramatta in western Sydney.

Polls out on Monday showed that the Albanese-led centre-left Labor were ahead of Morrison's conservative Liberal-National Party coalition, even as they showed the prime minister extending his lead as the country's preferred leader.

Albanese, in damage control mode after his economic data gaffe, apologised for the errors. Quoting one of pop star Taylor Swift's biggest hits, he said he will "shake it off" after reporters bombarded him with questions on whether the slip would cost Labor the election.

"My approach is, I fessed up, I took responsibility, that is what I will do," Albanese said. "From time to time, if ever I make a mistake, I will own it and I will accept responsibility."