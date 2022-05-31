Australia's centre-left Labor Party says it will govern outright

SYDNEY: Australia's centre-left Labor Party has secured enough seats in the lower house of parliament to govern in its own right, the country's new prime minister said on Tuesday (May 31), letting it form government without the support of independents or minor parties.

Although the former conservative coalition government conceded almost immediately after the May 21 vote, close results in some seats and high levels of postal voting have kept the final tally uncertain 10 days after the election.

Labor now believes it has won 76 of the 151 lower house seats, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a televised speech before the first meeting of newly elected members, adding that its final tally may rise to 77 as counting continues in two close seats.

"Australians have placed their trust in us and that brings with it an enormous responsibility, an enormous responsibility to deliver on the commitments that we made, the commitments for which we have a clear mandate as part of a majority Labor government," Albanese said.

Securing a majority lowers the risk for Labor that it would have to negotiate with a group of 16 crossbenchers - mostly climate-focused independents and Greens - to pass legislation, although it will still have to win additional support for legislation in parliament's upper house.

Albanese had named an interim ministry less than two days after the election so that he could attend a previously scheduled meeting in Japan of the Quad security grouping, which also includes the United States, India and Japan.