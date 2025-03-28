Australia PM Albanese calls national election for May 3

SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday (Mar 28) called a national election for May 3, launching a five-week campaign that is set to be dominated by cost-of-living pressures.

Albanese's Labor party won a majority at the last federal election in 2022, but most recent opinion polls show the party neck-and-neck with the opposition Liberal-National coalition when votes from smaller parties are redistributed.

"Our government has chosen to face global challenges the Australian way – helping people under cost-of-living pressure, while building for the future," he told a press conference.

"Because of the strength and resilience that our people have shown, Australia is turning the corner. Now on 3 May, you choose the way forward."

Albanese earlier in the morning met the country's governor-general Sam Mostyn to seek permission to call a nationwide federal election.

Under Australia's constitution, the prime minister must formally seek permission to call an election from the governor-general, who represents the head of state, Britain's King Charles.

Three-year term limits mean Australia must go to the polls by May 17 at the latest to elect a new parliament.