Australia PM Morrison trails in poll amid criticism over handling of China-Solomon Islands deal

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is struggling to close the gap with the main opposition ahead of an upcoming general election, a poll showed on Tuesday (Apr 26), amid criticism over his handling of a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

A poll for newspaper the Australian showed centre-left Labor maintaining its 53-47 lead on a two-party preferred basis against the conservative Liberal-National coalition, even as it showed Morrison extending his lead as the preferred leader.

With Australia going to polls on May 21, national security has dominated the election campaign after China last week struck the security deal with the Solomon Islands, stoking concerns in Canberra and Washington.

Morrison, who has often attacked Labor as being "soft" on China, said that the opposition was "playing politics with the Pacific and the only ones who are benefiting ... is the Chinese government".