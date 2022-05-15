Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australian PM Morrison, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australian PM Morrison, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy

Australian PM Morrison, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends the third leaders' debate at the Seven Network Studios during the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Australia May 11, 2022. (File photo: Pool via Reuters/Mick Tsikas)
15 May 2022 12:51PM (Updated: 15 May 2022 12:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a housing policy on Sunday (May 15) aimed at boosting home ownership and curbing high prices, as his government lags the opposition Labor Party days before a general election.

Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor, which would end nine years of conservative government.

Morrison's Liberal Party formally launched its campaign in Brisbane on Sunday, with Morrison detailing the housing policy at the event in a last-ditch appeal to voters.

“This will increase the opportunity for people to downsize, and increase the supply of family housing stock in the market,” Morrison said.

The policy aims to encourage older Australians to sell the family property, Morrison said. It would enable those aged over 55 to sell a home and invest up to A$300,000 (US$200,000) in a superannuation fund outside existing caps.

The policy is an effort to put downward pressure on high house prices in an election campaign that has been dominated by cost-of-living concerns, national security and climate change.

Morrison said a re-elected coalition government would allow first home buyers to use a "responsible portion" of their superannuation savings to buy a house, calling it a "a game changer" for thousands of families.

The campaign launch comes after Morrison vowed on Saturday to be more empathetic if he wins re-election, after conceding he could be a "bulldozer" and promising to change.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese backed the housing initiative for older Australians, describing it as a "modest announcement".

His party said that if it won government it would spend A$1billion on advanced manufacturing to boost jobs and diversify the country's industrial base.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Australia Scott Morrison election

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us