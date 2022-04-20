Australian party leaders clash on China in election debate

CANBERRA: Australia’s prime minister and his opposition rival clashed heatedly over the country's tumultuous relationship with China on Wednesday (Apr 20) in the first leaders' debate ahead of elections on May 21.

The opposition centre-left Labor Party has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government of Australia’s biggest foreign policy blunder in the Pacific since World War II after China and the Solomon Islands announced this week they had signed a bilateral security pact.

The pact has raised fears of a Chinese naval presence in the Solomon Islands, only 2,000km off the north-east Australian coast.

Morrison said that China was to blame for the new threat, not Australia, which is the Solomon Islands' main security partner.

“It is a very serious issue, but what I found interesting today was that ... the Labor Party said that this was a policy failure. No, this has happened because China is seeking to interfere in the Pacific,” Morrison said.

He said it was odd that the Labor Party was saying it was Australia's fault instead of acknowledging that China was interfering in the region.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese described that accusation as an “outrageous slur”.

“This isn’t so much a Pacific step-up. It’s a Pacific stuff up. This is a major foreign policy failure by Australia,” Albanese said. The Labor leader was referring to Australia’s policy of increased engagement with its island neighbours, which the government describes as its Pacific step-up.

“The truth is we all know that China has changed. China has changed its posture. It’s more aggressive, it’s more active in the region and we need to understand that and respond to it,” Albanese added.