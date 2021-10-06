Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

A person is swabbed by a medical professional at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia, Dec 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)

06 Oct 2021 07:53AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 07:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume said it has recalled certain lots of a COVID-19 home test as they may show false positive results due to a recently identified manufacturing issue.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday (Oct 5) that it was working with the company to assess its additional manufacturing checks and take corrective steps.

The false positive results from the company's test indicate that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it.

This undated photo provided by Ellume shows a self-administered rapid coronavirus at home test kit developed by Australian manufacturer Ellume. (Photo: AP/Ellume)

Related:

In an announcement dated Oct 1, Ellume had said that it is investigating the issue and had identified the root cause. The reliability of negative results remains unaffected by the issue and are not included within this recall, it added. The company was not immediately available for comment.

According to a report by New York Times (NYT), nearly 200,000 test kits have been recalled by the company, which represents about 5.7 per cent of the about 3.5 million test kits Ellume has shipped to the United States.

The report, citing an interview with Ellume's chief executive officer Sean Parsons, said that about 427,000 test kits, including some provided to the US Department of Defense, were affected. Roughly half of these have already been used, yielding about 42,000 positive results, Parsons told NYT.

Ellume's at-home antigen test received Emergency Use Authorisation by the US health regulator in December 2020.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Australia COVID-19 COVID-19 self test

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us