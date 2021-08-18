Australia evacuates 26 people from Afghanistan in first flight

CANBERRA: Australia flew 26 people out of Afghanistan in its first rescue flight, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Aug 18), after Australian troops arrived to help with the evacuation from Kabul airport that has been secured by US and British colleagues.

Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate it citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working for Australia.

Taliban fighters seized Kabul on the weekend after a lightning offensive across the country as US-led Western forces have been withdrawing under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave.

US forces running the airport had to stop flights on Monday after thousands of frightened Afghans swamped the facility looking for a flight out. The situation was under control on Tuesday and flights resumed.