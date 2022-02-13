Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine

Australia said on Sunday (Feb 13) that it was evacuating its embassy in Kyiv as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain "chillingly silent" on the crisis.

The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-NATO diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Australia's embassy staff in Kyiv was directed to a temporary office in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, around 70km from the border with Poland, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

"We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means," Payne said.