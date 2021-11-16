Family rescued after days stranded in Australian outback

SYDNEY: A family of four stranded for four days in the harsh Australian outback was airlifted to safety Tuesday (Nov 16), police said, after floods stalled initial rescue efforts.

The family - identified as Perth couple Ori and Lindsey Zavros and their two young children - was travelling through the Simpson Desert in central Australia when their campervan became bogged after torrential rain.

They activated an emergency beacon, alerting the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to their location on Friday.

But for days, flooding made a rescue mission impossible, with authorities only able to airdrop a satellite phone, long-range radio, food and water.