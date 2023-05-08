Australian federal budget to tackle economic slowdown, higher cost of living, rising defence spending

Some analysts predict that a consumer recession will occur.

NOT ADDING TO INFLATION

The Australian government said it is determined to deliver a responsible budget providing relief on the costs of living, without adding to inflation.

AMP Capital’s chief economist Shane Oliver told CNA that it is a practical but difficult move.

“On the one hand, the government will want to provide support to their base, to the middle income earners who are doing it tough with the cost of living pressures, particularly regarding energy,” he said.

“By the same token, they don’t want to do too much of that, for fear it would just add to inflation. And more broadly, they’ve got a longer term structural problem with the budget deficit.”

Recently announced plans to increase the country’s defence spending will already add another A$4 billion (US$2.71 billion) to the budget bill, as it attempts to respond to a perceived threat from China.