Australia fights bushfires in west, floods in east

MARGARET RIVER: Australia battled twin natural disasters on Friday (Dec 10), with bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, while serious flooding and heavy rains lashed the country's east.

After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River - famed for its fine wine and big surf.

No homes have been damaged or injuries reported, but flames have been seen over a wide area, sending smoke billowing high into the sky.

Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place.

"Act immediately to survive," the state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.