Australia floods: Why the country is battling weather again

Floods caused by torrential rain are hitting large swathes of south-east Australia, inundating hundreds of homes and forcing authorities to urge thousands of people to evacuate.

Areas of three south-eastern states - Victoria, New South Wales and the island state of Tasmania - are under emergency flood warnings after an intense weather system this week brought more than a month's worth of rain to the southeast.

The crisis comes after flooding in March and April on the east coast resulted in A$4.8 billion (US$3.3 billion) in insured damage, according to the Insurance Council of Australia.

WHERE IS THE FLOODING?

Victoria has been the state hardest hit by the current floods, with several rivers in the state at major flood levels.

The Goulburn River at Seymour, about 100km north of Melbourne, peaked this week above the May 1974 record of 7.64m, while conditions are expected to worsen in the regional city of Shepparton, where major flooding is forecast overnight Saturday.

In the west of Melbourne, a flood clean-up was underway after the Maribyrnong River burst its banks on Friday (Oct 14), bringing flooding to suburbs near the central business district.

Across the state border, more than 60 warnings are in place in New South Wales, including for the towns of Forbes and Wagga Wagga. Earlier in October, Australia's biggest city, Sydney, marked its wettest year since records began in 1858.

In Tasmania, flooding has affected northern regions, especially rural areas near Launceston, the state's second-most populous city. Authorities have warned that floodwaters are likely to continue to rise on Saturday in flood-hit areas of the state.