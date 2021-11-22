Australia to further relax international border restrictions: Report

SYDNEY: Australia may on Monday (Nov 22) unveil a further easing of its international border restrictions to allow the return of skilled migrants and students as businesses struggle to fill jobs during its COVID-19 recovery phase, Australian media reported.

The Australian federal government has been working on plans to bring skilled migrants back into the country without quarantine by Christmas, possibly from South Korea and Japan, the Australian Financial Review said in a report.

Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, opened their borders to international travellers without quarantine from the beginning of this month, although the easing of entry rules only benefited returning citizens and permanent residents.

"Safely reopening our borders to skilled migrants and overseas students will accelerate our economic recovery by helping address labour market shortages," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was quoted as saying in the report.

The potential move comes a day after a group of international students arrived in the country from Singapore as a travel bubble between the two countries came into effect.