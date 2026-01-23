Gunman at large in Australia after leaving 3 dead and 1 wounded

MELBOURNE: A gunman was at large after a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state on Thursday (Jan 22) left three people dead and another wounded, police said.

Emergency services were called to two locations at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, at 4pm (1pm, Singapore time).

Two couples, a man and woman, had been shot in each location within minutes, Police Assistant Commissioner Andy Holland said.

Both women and a man died. Another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, he said.

Police knew the identity of a suspect, but did not know his relationship with the victims, who were all Lake Cargelligo locals, Holland said. The suspect's name has not been released.

The victims were the suspect's former partner, two of her relatives and her new partner, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing unnamed police sources.