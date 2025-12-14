Two in custody, reports of injuries after gunshots reported at Sydney's Bondi beach

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Sunday (Dec 14) that two people were in custody after reports of gunshots and injuries at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"The police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area," New South Wales police state in a post on X.

The Sydney Morning Herald said multiple people had been injured, while television networks Sky and ABC aired footage showing people lying on the ground.

Videos circulating on X appeared to show people on Bondi Beach scattering as multiple gunshots and police sirens can be heard. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

"We are aware of an active security situation in Bondi. We urge people in the vicinity to follow information from NSW Police," said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.



