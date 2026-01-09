Heatwaves may be Australia’s deadliest climate threat, warn experts

Australia is once again sweltering under an extreme heatwave, with temperatures climbing past 40°C in several states.

Millions of people across Australia's two most populous states - Victoria and New South Wales - have been warned to remain on high alert, including in major cities Sydney and Melbourne.

The current threat is expected to intensify, with strong winds and thunderstorms forecast to worsen the danger of fires. Three people, including a child, are unaccounted for as out-of-control bushfires rage in Victoria.

While such blazes are dominating public fear at the moment, climate experts told CNA the greater and more underestimated danger may be the heat itself.