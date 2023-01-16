Australian boy wakes from coma after Gold Coast helicopter collision

SYDNEY: A 10-year-old Australian boy who was critically injured two weeks ago when two helicopters collided in Gold Coast, killing four people, has woken from a coma in hospital.

Nicholas Tadros remains in the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane where medical staff described his condition on Monday (Jan 16) as "critical but stable".

His mother, Vanessa Tadros, 36, was killed when two Sea World theme park helicopters collided during joy flights on Jan 2 at the tourist city of Gold Coast, 80km south of Brisbane.

She was buried on Monday after a funeral near the family home in western Sydney.

One of the priests who conducted the funeral, Father Suresh Kumar, posted on social media on Monday that the son has been "off life support now for a few days and his body has responded very well".