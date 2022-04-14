Logo
Australia imposes more sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany, Feb 19, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Andreas Gebert)

14 Apr 2022 10:41AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 10:41AM)
SYDNEY: Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises on Thursday (Apr 14), including defence-related entities such as truckmaker Kamaz, and shipping companies SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding.

Sanctions will also extend to electronic company Ruselectronics, responsible for the production of around 80 per cent of all Russian electronics components, and Russian Railways over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

Russia has said it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine and has blamed Ukraine for civilian deaths and accused Kyiv of denigrating Russian armed forces.

Australia has now sanctioned about 600 individuals and entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all organisations responsible for the country's sovereign debt.

It has also supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while banning exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

Source: Reuters/ng

