Australian pro-Putin activist fights indigenous rights reform

SYDNEY: An Australian pro-Putin commentator said on Wednesday (Sep 20) that he is helping to organise rallies against a landmark indigenous reform, while holed up in the Russian consulate in Sydney.

Simeon Boikov, 33, known by his moniker "Aussie Cossack", is using his Telegram messaging channel to promote "No" rallies in cities across Australia this Saturday, ahead of an Oct 14 referendum on the change.

The vote will decide whether to adapt Australia's constitution to give indigenous peoples the right to be consulted on policies that affect them - a so-called Voice.

"Yes, I'm playing a large role in organising the rally in Sydney. The paperwork is in my name," Boikov said in a telephone call with AFP from the Russian consulate.

"Anything the government is trying to ram down our throats we should treat with suspicion," he said.

"When in doubt, assume the government is lying to you. And there is a lot of doubt."

New South Wales police confirmed that one of the rallies, in Sydney's Hyde Park, had been authorised to go ahead this Saturday.

Police did not provide details of the organisers.

Boikov said that the weekend rallies were part of a series of "freedom" protests he promotes, notably targeting Australian government action against COVID-19.

The anti-vaccination activist has been living on the grounds of the Russian consulate in Sydney since December last year, when he was charged with assaulting a 76-year-old man during a protest in the city.