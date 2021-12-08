Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

SYDNEY: Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Dec 8), a decision that risks souring already bitter bilateral relations.

The United States on Monday said its government officials will boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the two superpowers.

China said the US will "pay the price" for its decision and warned of "resolute countermeasures" in response.

Despite the threat, Morrison said Canberra will join the diplomatic boycott of the next Winter Olympics.

"Australian government officials (will), therefore, not be going to China for those Games. Australian athletes will, though," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Morrison said the decision was made due to Australia's struggles to reopen diplomatic channels with China to discuss alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Beijing's moves to slow and block imports of Australian goods.