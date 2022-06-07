Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

SYDNEY: Fried chicken chain KFC said on Tuesday (Jun 7) that high lettuce prices in Australia have forced it to switch to a cabbage mix in burgers and other products, prompting customers to complain about the result is less than "finger lickin' good".

The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by as much as 300 per cent in recent months, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel's recipe in some stores.

"We're currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we're using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice," the company told customers.

The company blamed widespread flooding in the country's east for the problem.

But supply chain expert Flavio Macau of Edith Cowan University said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a factor, pushing up diesel and fertiliser prices.

A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about US$2 (A$2.78) now goes for close to US$8.

The company told customers: "If that's not your bag, simply click 'customise' on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)"

The change was certainly not the "bag" of some social media users.

"The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There's 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage Its such a weird choice," said one disgruntled tweeter.

"Feels like a sign of the apocalypse," said another.