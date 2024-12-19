Australian government to utilise legal workaround to limit international student numbers

SINGAPORE: The Australian federal government will use a legal workaround to limit international student numbers, local media reported on Thursday (Dec 19), after a previous plan received pushback from opposition lawmakers.

The ruling Labor Party had earlier this year put forward a Bill that would have given the education minister the power to restrict international student numbers, but the Bill was opposed by the Coalition and Greens.

Under the workaround, immigration officials will give high priority to student visa applications until thresholds for education providers set by the government are met, after which visa processing will fall to a standard priority level, ABC News reported on Thursday.

Applications at this level will be processed at a slower pace.

The thresholds amount to 80 per cent of the caps the federal government had wanted to impose on education providers, though the government said that the thresholds were not intended to be taken as hard limits or caps on the total number of visas granted to providers, ABC News added.