Singapore-based lawyer, 9-year-old son holidaying in Australia killed in landslide

SYDNEY: Australian police on Tuesday (Apr 5) recovered the bodies of a British man and his nine-year-old son, killed when a rockslide hit their family while walking in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

The landslide struck the holidaying family of five on Monday, killing the 49-year-old father and his son and critically injuring the 50-year-old mother and another 14-year-old son, police said.

Rescuers reportedly took more than an hour to reach the site, where they recovered the bodies from dense bushland.

Local media reports identified the man as Mehraab Nazir, a Singapore-based lawyer.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Mehraab, a partner at Watson Farley & Williams Singapore, was visiting Australia with his family on holiday at the time.

The mother, identified by ABC News as Ana Nazir, was winched out of the scene together with her son at Wentworth Falls by helicopter. They remain in critical condition in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for serious head and abdominal injuries, said ABC News.