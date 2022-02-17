Australia's largest coal-fired power plant to close

SYDNEY: Australia's largest coal-fired power plant will shut in 2025 - several years sooner than planned - operators announced on Thursday (Feb 17), saying the facility is no longer viable given the low cost of renewables.

Origin Energy told investors that the "influx of renewables" was "undermining the economics" of the vast Eraring plant just north of Sydney.

The plant currently includes four 720-megawatt coal-fired generators and one 42 megawatt diesel generator, supplying Australia's most populous state New South Wales with around a quarter of its electricity.

"Today we have signalled the potential to accelerate Eraring's closure to mid-2025," Origin Energy CEO Frank Calabria said, acknowledging the move would be "challenging" for hundreds of staff.