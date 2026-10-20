Australian lawmaker hurt in car attack loses leg: Report

SYDNEY: Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost a leg after being struck by a car in a deliberate attack, local media said on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Political violence is rare in Australia, but law enforcement have documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards the nation's elected officials in recent years.

Prime Minister Albanese said the attack was a "test of our character" and led an outpouring of support for Haines, widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.

She was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200km northeast of Melbourne, at around 3.35pm on Monday.

Witnesses told national broadcaster ABC they heard a bang and saw a woman pinned between two cars.

She was getting things from the trunk of her car when the attack happened, Albanese said.

The driver did a U-turn to get back to her after passing, he added.

"It's clear this was a deliberate act," he said.

"HERO BARBER"

The 65-year-old was critically injured. She underwent surgery overnight at the Alfred hospital in Melbourne.

National broadcaster ABC and the Sydney Morning Herald reported she had lost a leg.

"Helen remains in hospital in a critical condition. I spoke with her husband Phil last night, and she underwent surgery last night," Albanese told Australian breakfast show Sunrise.

"All Australians' thoughts are with the family, with her many friends, with her community," he added.

The 43-year-old male driver of the vehicle was restrained by local barber Ricky Jefferies - now widely hailed as a "hero".

Jefferies told journalists his first thought had been: "my wife would be disappointed if I'm injured".

"My family, they're everything, and my community is second to that," a visibly shaken Jefferies told journalists.

"The other people here were just, they did so much more than me ... they deserve the credit."