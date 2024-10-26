3 dead after light aircraft collide in Australia

SYDNEY: Three men died after two light planes collided midair and crashed into a forested area southwest of Sydney on Saturday (Oct 26).

Australian police, fire and ambulance crews reached the two wreckage sites, located in a semirural bushland area about 88km southwest of Sydney, on foot. One plane had burst into flames on impact.

New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Timothy Calman confirmed that a Cessna 182 carrying two people collided with an ultralight aircraft from a nearby airfield carrying one.

Further details of the victims have not been disclosed.

Witnesses saw “debris coming from the sky” and tried to help, but “there was probably not much that could’ve been done”, Calman said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He noted both crashes, about 1km apart, were “not survivable”.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joseph Ibrahim, part of the emergency response team, said to the ABC, “unfortunately, there was nothing they could’ve done”.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.