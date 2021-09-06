Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

3-year-old boy found after three days' lost in Australian woods
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

3-year-old boy found after three days' lost in Australian woods

3-year-old boy found after three days' lost in Australian woods
Three-year-old AJ Elfalak is carried by a paramedic into an ambulance after he is found alive on the family property near Putty, north west of Sydney, Australia on Sep 6, 2021. (Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
3-year-old boy found after three days' lost in Australian woods
Anthony Elfalak, right, and his wife, Kelly, embrace after hearing their son AJ is found alive on the family property near Putty, north west of Sydney, Australia on Sep 6, 2021. (Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
06 Sep 2021 05:52PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia: A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweatshirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday (Sep 6), three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland.

Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, late Friday morning.

The crew of a police helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning about 470m from his home, Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said.

He was in good condition but was taken to a hospital for observation, ambulance officers said.

His father, Anthony Elfalak, said AJ had been bitten by ants, had diaper rash and suffered abrasions.

“It’s a miracle,” the father told reporters after he and his wife, Kelly Elfalak, were reunited with their son.

“He’s just clinging to mum. As soon as he heard his mum, he opened his eyes and looked at her and fell asleep,” he said.

AJ was found in an area that had been searched before. Police are assuming he spent the entire time in the woods, Chapman said.

His ability to find drinking water was a key factor in his survival because of the danger of dehydration, she said. Overnight temperatures in the area dipped as low as 6 degrees Celsius. 

AJ was kneeling in the creek when a State Emergency Service officer reached him and placed a hand on the boy’s shoulder, SES Chief Inspector Simon Merrick said.

The officer “stated that he (AJ) turned towards him with a massive smile on his face that he will not forget", Merrick said.

The paramedic who examined AJ, Gerry Pyke, described him as a “little survivor". 

“Little AJ’s condition was quite remarkable,” Pyke said.

“He was very, very thankful. I could see that in his eyes.”

AJ slept in an ambulance after he was reunited with his parents, then woke up hungry.

“He got stuck into about three slices of pizza and a banana so he’s pretty good,” Pyke said.

Source: AP/ad

Related Topics

Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us