Locked-down Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID-19 cases rise

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday (Sep 22) reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections as Melbourne, the state capital, braced for a third straight day of protests against tough restrictions.

Thousands protested in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday, damaging property, blocking a busy freeway and injuring three police officers after authorities shut construction sites for two weeks. More than 60 were arrested.

"The ugly scenes that we saw yesterday are not only appalling, they're unlawful," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at a media briefing in Melbourne.

Sydney in New South Wales state and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, as well as the capital Canberra have been in lockdown for weeks to contain a Delta variant outbreak.

Officials want more people to get vaccinated before easing curbs. Melbourne was in its sixth lockdown, the most of any Australian city during the pandemic.