Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, tremors rattle south-east Australia

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday (Sep 22), Geoscience Australia said, one of the country's biggest quakes on record, causing damage to buildings in the country's second-largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states.

The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200km north-east of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10km. An aftershock was rated 4.0.

Images and video footage circulating on social media showed rubble blocking one of Melbourne's main streets, while people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power and others said they were evacuated from buildings.

The quake was felt as far away as the city of Adelaide, 800km to the west in the state of South Australia, and Sydney, 900km to the north in New South Wales state, although there were no reports of damage outside Melbourne and no reports of injuries.

More than half Australia's 25 million population lives in the south-east of the country from Adelaide to Melbourne to Sydney.