Melbourne construction sites shut down after anti-vaccine mandate protest

SYDNEY: Australian authorities shut down construction sites in Melbourne for two weeks from Tuesday (Sep 21) after an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city turned violent and COVID-19 infections in the state of Victoria surged.

Hundreds of people clashed with union officials with bottles and a crate thrown at them, footage on social media showed, after the Victorian government required all construction workers to have at least one vaccine dose by Friday.

"We put the industry on notice just a week ago, we have seen appalling behaviour on site and on our streets, and now we're acting decisively and without hesitation," state Industrial Relations Minister Tim Pallas said in a statement on Monday night.

Victoria police said "several people" have been arrested after specialist units and crowd control equipment were deployed.