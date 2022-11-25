Australia boosts migration quota, yet foreigners not returning fast enough to fill workforce gaps

This is especially true for the hospitality industry, where restaurants, pubs and hotels remain among those hardest hit by COVID-19, after a large number of temporary visa holders left during the pandemic.

Mr John Hart, executive chairman of the Australian Chamber of Tourism, said: “We’ve got restaurants that are operating for five days out of a week instead of seven. And our overall recovery is 74 per cent of what it could have been if we had actually been able to staff all of our venues to the levels that we need to deliver the service experience.”

A HISTORY OF MIGRATION

Modern Australia, one of the world’s most successful multicultural nations, is built on a history of migration, with settlers arriving from Britain, Greece, Italy, and more recently, the Middle East and Asia.

A Welcome Wall was unveiled in Sydney in September 2018, at the spot facing Darling Harbour and Pyrmont Bay, where many migrants first landed in Australia.

Until today, names of many new arrivals continue to be etched on the wall.

Mr Daryl Karp, director of the Australian National Maritime Museum which manages the memorial, said: “It’s a living memorial, or in recognition of people who arrived often on this dock, or very close by, to be able to see themselves and reflect to everybody this rich diversity that makes up Australia today.”