Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday (Nov 19) openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny".

The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said that Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions.

Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with the Guardian.

"So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.

Wang said that Australia had "zero nuclear capacity" to deal with any trouble affecting the submarines and asked if politicians were ready to apologise to people if any incident occurred.

Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton derided the "inflammatory" remarks, describing them in a television interview as "provocative, sort of comical statements, really that are so silly it's funny".

Dutton said that the acting Chinese ambassador "is probably reading off a script from the Communist Party, but I think most Australians see through the non-productive nature of the comments".