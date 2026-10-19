Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in critical condition after vehicle attack

SYDNEY: An Australian lawmaker was struck by a car and suffered "critical injuries" on Monday (Oct 19), police said, adding the driver is now in custody.

A woman widely identified as MP Helen Haines "suffered what has been described as critical injuries" in the attack, Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason said, not naming the victim in line with Australian police policy.

The police said a 43-year-old suspect had been arrested. Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason told a press conference there was no further threat to the public.

The attack took place in Wangaratta, just over 200km northwest of Melbourne, police said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was too early to determine the motive for the attack.

"All of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her team, and her community at this extremely difficult time. We are praying for her full recovery," Albanese told journalists.