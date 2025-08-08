Australian mushroom murderer accused of poisoning husband: police

SYDNEY: Australia's recently jailed mushroom murderer also tried to poison her husband with a chicken korma curry, according to accusations aired on Friday (Aug 8) after a suppression order lapsed.

Home cook Erin Patterson was found guilty in July of murdering her husband's parents and elderly aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with lethal death cap mushrooms.

A series of potentially damning allegations about Patterson's behaviour in the lead-up to the 2023 meal were withheld from the jury in an effort to give the mother-of-two a fair trial.

Supreme Court Justice Christopher Beale on Friday rejected an application to keep these allegations suppressed.

Patterson tried to kill her estranged husband, Simon, on three occasions between 2021 and 2022, police alleged in one of the major claims not heard during the trial.

She was accused of serving him poisoned dishes of pasta bolognese, chicken korma curry and a vegetable wrap, Australian media reported.

Prosecutors dropped those charges before the start of Patterson's trial, with tight restrictions preventing the media from revealing any details.