SYDNEY: An Australian woman convicted of murdering three of her estranged husband's relatives with a meal laced with deadly mushrooms on Friday (Nov 27) filed an appeal bid with Australia's top court.

Erin Patterson was convicted last year of killing her three elderly in-laws by feeding them beef Wellington laced with death cap mushrooms, in a case that gripped Australia.

Last month, the Court of Appeal in the Supreme Court of Victoria rejected Patterson's attempt to quash her conviction. The High Court is her last opportunity to appeal her conviction.

Patterson has consistently maintained her innocence, saying the deaths were an accident.

Patterson's application to the High Court rests on some of the same grounds as her Supreme Court action, according to court documents.