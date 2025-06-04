Australian mushroom murders accused gives her account of fatal lunch

SYDNEY: An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with poisonous mushrooms gave her account of the fatal lunch on Wednesday (Jun 4), in a case that has gripped the public.

Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.

The prosecution alleges she knowingly served the guests lethal death cap mushrooms in a Beef Wellington at her home in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people some 135km from Melbourne.

She denies the charges, with her defence saying the deaths were a "terrible accident". She faces a life sentence if found guilty.

The accused, the first witness for her own defence and who began her evidence on Monday afternoon, repeatedly wept as she told the court on Wednesday she may have accidentally included foraged mushrooms into the food she served.

"Now I think there was a possibility there were foraged ones in there," she said as she was questioned by her own barrister, Colin Mandy.