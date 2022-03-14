Australia, Netherlands start legal action against Russia for downing of MH17 in 2014

SYDNEY: Australia and the Netherlands said they had begun joint legal action against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organisation over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 eight years ago.

Russia was responsible under international law for the downing of the flight, and action in the United Nations aviation council was a step forward in the fight for justice for 298 victims, including 38 Australians, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday (Mar 14).

Australia said the incident was a clear breach of a convention to protect civilian aircraft from weapons fire.

The Dutch government said in a statement the UN Security Council had also been informed of the step.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in the statement: "The death of 298 civilians, including 196 Dutch, cannot and should not remain without consequences."

"The current events in Ukraine underscore the vital importance of this."

The joint action under Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation is separate to a Dutch murder trial for four suspects over their individual criminal responsibility.