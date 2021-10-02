Australia reports 2,355 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination push continues

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY: Australia reported 2,355 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant on Saturday (Oct 2), as the push to vaccinate the country's population continues in order to end lockdowns and allow for the reopening of international borders.

An 18-month ban on international travel is set to be gradually lifted from next month for some states when 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated.

Fifty-five percent of Australians were fully inoculated as of Friday, but nearly 80 per cent have received at least one shot.

Victoria state, which reported a record 1,488 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, ordered on Friday about a million employees across industries to receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Oct 15 to keep working.

The state, where about a quarter of Australia's population of 25 million live, has been in a hard lockdown since Aug 5.

New South Wales state, battling the country's biggest Delta outbreak, reported 813 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday. Nearly 88 per cent of the state's eligible population have been partially vaccinated and 65 per cent fully.

Sydney, the New South Wales state capital, has been under lockdown since Jun 26, with some restrictions scheduled to be lifted on Oct 11 and more later in the month.