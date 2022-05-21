Australia's incoming PM Albanese vows to make country a renewable energy 'superpower'

SYDNEY: Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese vowed Saturday (May 21) to make the country a renewable energy "superpower", after claiming victory in national elections.

"We can take advantage of the opportunity for Australia to be a renewable energy superpower," said the centre-left Labor Party leader.

Albanese has promised to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, boost renewables, offer discounts for electric cars, and help build community-owned solar power and battery projects.

His party also plans to tighten up a mechanism to ensure polluters keep their emissions below historical levels.

But Labor has made no promise to close coal mines in the fossil fuel-dependent nation.

Addressing his supporters in Sydney, Albanese noted that Australian people have voted for change.

"I am humbled by this victory," he told cheering supporters Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat.

Albanese recalled his childhood, brought up by a single mother in Sydney public housing.

"My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars," the 59-year-old said.

"I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, you would love, or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life."