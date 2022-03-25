Australia, New Zealand concerned over Solomon Islands' security talks with China

SYDNEY: Australia and New Zealand expressed concerned on Friday (Mar 25) about the impact on regional security of military cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands after a draft document outlining proposed cooperation was leaked online.

The security treaty, if concluded, would be a major inroad for China in a region that United States allies Australia and New Zealand have for decades seen as their "back yard".

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had not spoken to his Solomon Islands counterpart in the 24 hours since news of the Pacific island's security discussions with China were made public, but talks were being held with Honiara.

"We will see how this progresses," Morrison told reporters, adding that Australia and New Zealand were part of the "Pacific family".

"There are others who may seek to pretend to influence and may seek to get some sort of hold in the region and we are very conscious of that," he said.

The Solomon Islands has signed a policing deal with China, and will send a proposal for a broader security agreement covering the military to its Cabinet for consideration, a Solomons Islands official told Reuters on Thursday.

The proposed security pact with China would match one the Solomon Islands has with Australia that allows for the deployment of armed forces.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd told ABC Radio that the proposed pact between Solomon Islands and China was "one of the most significant security developments that we have seen in decades, and it's one that is adverse to Australia's national security interests".

The Pacific Island nation of fewer than a million people, 2,000km north-east of Australia, switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, signalling China's growing influence in the Pacific.

New Zealand’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, said in a statement that Pacific partners should be transparent in their actions.

"Such agreements will always be the right of any sovereign country to enter into, however, developments within this purported agreement could destabilise the current institutions and arrangements that have long underpinned the Pacific region’s security," she said.