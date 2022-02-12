Logo
Australia, New Zealand urge citizens in Ukraine to leave
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces walks at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko/Files

12 Feb 2022 10:28AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:28AM)
MELBOURNE: Australian citizens in Ukraine should leave the country as soon as possible as the situation there is increasingly dangerous, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday (Feb 12).

New Zealand's foreign ministry also urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."

"Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison told a briefing.

The warning came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Source: Reuters/ta

