Australia, New Zealand urge citizens in Ukraine to leave

MELBOURNE: Australian citizens in Ukraine should leave the country as soon as possible as the situation there is increasingly dangerous, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday (Feb 12).

New Zealand's foreign ministry also urged on Saturday all New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately in response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

"Aotearoa New Zealand does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine and the government’s ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is therefore very limited," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances."