Pandemic-weary Australian nurses go on strike

SYDNEY: Thousands of nurses walked off the job in Australia's largest city Sydney on Tuesday (Feb 15), protesting against staff shortages and pandemic-related stresses and strains.

Defying a strike ban, thousands decked in scrubs and surgical masks marched on the state parliament over what they say are intolerable conditions.

Throngs of nurses cheered, clapped and chanted their anger at persistent shortages of hospital beds, equipment and the grinding toll of this protracted crisis.

They brandished placards that read "Nurses are not coping" and "'Thank you' doesn't pay the rent" - hitting out at political leaders who they accuse of ignoring their plight.

For two years, Australia's medical staff have worked under strict COVID-19 protocols, while trying to carry out day-to-day tasks and roll out an unprecedented vaccination programme.

But recent months have seen an explosion of coronavirus cases - bringing more patients and depleting the ranks as staff get sick or are forced to isolate.

"The community needs to hear the truth - current staffing levels are inadequate, unsafe and putting patients at risk," said the New South Wales Nurses and Midwives' Association.