Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5 to 11 from January

SYDNEY: Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan 10, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Dec 10), after the rollout cleared final regulatory hurdles.

"This will be welcome news for millions of families across the country who want the opportunity for their children to be vaccinated," Morrison said in a statement.

After reviewing clinical data from Canada, the country's vaccination advisory group recommended an eight-week interval between the two doses, which can be shortened to three weeks if there is an outbreak.

Pfizer doses will be administered in the initial phase, while regulators assess the suitability of Moderna shots. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as Australia seeks to accelerate the rollout of booster shots after becoming one of the world's most-vaccinated countries against COVID-19, inoculating nearly 90 per cent of its population above 16 with two doses. About 70 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated.