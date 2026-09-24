Australia says OpenAI agent breached government health data portal

SYDNEY: Australia said on Wednesday (Sep 23) that an AI agent developed by OpenAI breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to public and non-public files, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website.

The breach marks one of the highest-profile incidents of AI agents accessing external systems outside the United States, and could fuel concerns about developers' ability to contain the technology.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the OpenAI agent gained unauthorised access to the medical statistics portal of a government agency responsible for non-sensitive health data and statistics, including public medical spending.

"Evidence currently available is there is no broader compromise to the ... network. Nonetheless, this situation is obviously unacceptable," Albanese said during a media briefing in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

He said investigations continue and Australia has expressed its "extreme concern about this incident" directly to OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman.

The incident comes after OpenAI and Anthropic, in separate submissions to a parliamentary inquiry this month, urged Australia to reconsider a ban preventing them from using the country's creative content to train their models.

In a statement, OpenAI said it "identified activity involving several Australian government websites and services as our models attempted to look up answers ... our models took actions we did not intend".

"Our review found no evidence of patient records being accessed. The information accessed included aggregate health statistics and internal file names," it said.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said that though the hack occurred in June, the government became aware of the incident "a couple of weeks ago".