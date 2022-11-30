Australian parliament censures former PM Morrison over secret ministries

SYDNEY: Australia's parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30) voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined trust in government.

Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the pandemic: Health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

The historic motion, brought by the ruling Labor party, passed by 86 votes to 50 in the country's lower house.

It marks the first time a former prime minister has been censured by parliament, though the motion is symbolic in nature.

"The fact is, that our democracy is precious," Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during the debate, speaking in favour of censuring Morrison.

"There's no room for complacency."