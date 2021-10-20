Passenger train derails after hitting abandoned van in Australia

SYDNEY: An early morning commuter train partly derailed after hitting a van abandoned on tracks in Australia on Wednesday (Oct 20), trapping the driver and leaving others with minor injuries, authorities said.

The four-car train hit the vehicle in Wollongong, about 90km south of Sydney at 4.15 am local time, knocking the front carriage onto its side and tilting the second carriage, emergency services said.

The train driver was released by firefighters and taken to hospital along with a guard and two of the train's nine passengers.

"Firefighters used extreme caution due to the potential live high voltage electricity both above and below the train," said New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

"Crews used special rescue equipment to extricate the 40-year-old train driver who was suffering from back pain."

Police set up a crime scene after a person was reported running away from the scene. It was not known how long the van had been parked on the tracks.