Australia’s major defence overhaul 'necessary’, as China rapid military buildup stirs security worries

The reorienting of Australia’s defence strategies is a necessary leap, as China's rapid and opaque military buildup challenges security in the region, said observers.

A government-commissioned review released on Monday (Apr 24) recommended that the country spends more money on defence, makes its own munitions and develops the ability to strike longer-range targets.

“I think it is both necessary and impressive,” said Mr Blake Herzinger, research fellow for foreign policy and defence at the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney.

“It is a bold move in a time when the status quo, or business as usual, is no longer going to serve Australia's strategic needs.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the defence strategic review was to assess whether the country had the necessary defence capability and preparedness to defend itself in the current strategic environment.