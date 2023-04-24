Australia plans major overhaul of defences as China rises

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia needs to spend more money on defence, make its own munitions and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China's military buildup challenges regional security, according to a government-commissioned review released on Monday (Apr 24).

The Defense Strategic Review supports the so-called AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United States and Britain, who in March announced an agreement to create an Australian fleet of eight submarines powered by US nuclear technology.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government commissioned the review to assess whether Australia had the necessary defence capability, posture and preparedness to defend itself in the current strategic environment.

“We support the strategic direction and key findings set out in the review, which will strengthen our national security and ensure our readiness for future challenges,” Albanese said in a statement.

The public version of the classified review recommended Australia's government spend more on defence than the current expenditure of 2 per cent of gross domestic product, improve the Australian Defense Force’s ability to precisely strike targets at longer ranges and make munitions domestically.

Other recommendations include improving the force’s ability to operate from Australia’s northern bases and to deepen defence partnerships with key partners in the Indo-Pacific region including India and Japan.